Donald Trump To Visit Sabarmati Riverfront During India Visit, Says Gujarat CM Rupani

US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat during his India visit in February, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

Addressing an election rally in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar, the BJP leader said that just like Japanese and Israeli Prime Ministers, Trump will 'also' visit the Sabarmati Riverfront.

"In entire Asia, the Sabarmati Riverfront has become the cleanest river which was ensured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prominent leaders like Japan and Israel prime ministers also visited the riverfront and were surprised to see it. US President Donald Trump will come (to India) in February and he will also visit the riverfront," the Chief Minister said.

READ | Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Gujarat Students Stuck In China Returning: CM Vijay Rupani

However, Vijay Rupani did not reveal the dates of Trump's visit. As per government sources, the Indian and US officials were in discussions to finalise the dates of Donald Trump's visit.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as chief guest, reports said. However, due to scheduling issues, Trump could not plan his visit to India from January 24-26.

While the final dates of Donald Trump's visit are yet to be announced, the two sides are expected to arrive at a trade deal that has been in negotiation for months.

READ | Donald Trump Unveils Mideast Plan Favourable To Israel, Angering Palestinians

The US to discuss a trade deal with India

As a precursor to long-term Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Delhi and Washington, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be on India visit to finalise the trade deal. Legal vetting of the trade deal is currently underway and it will be announced when US President Donald Trump will visit India.

India has reportedly sought to restore preferential trade status under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP), which was terminated by the Trump administration last year. According to the US Trade Representative, the GSP provides opportunities for many of the world’s ‘poorest countries’ to use trade to grow their economies and climb out of poverty.

READ | Dr Subramanian Swamy Calls Israel India's 'true Friend', After Visit To The Embassy

READ | US To Discuss Trade Deal With India Before Donald Trump's Visit

(Photo: PTI)