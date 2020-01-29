Dr Subramanian Swamy Calls Israel India's 'true Friend', After Visit To The Embassy

With January 29 marking 28 years of the diplomatic friendship between India and Israel, Dr. Subramanian Swamy shared his experience of participating in a reception at the Israeli Embassy.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Swamy called Israel to be India's 'True Friend' and wrote about his interaction with the Israeli diplomats who 'had nothing to complain or criticise India about.'

I went to a Reception in the Israeli Embassy this evening. It was refreshing to interact with Israeli diplomats who had nothing to complain or criticise India. True freind — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 29, 2020

'I congratulate PM Modi for his warm friendship'- Israeli PM

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had taken to his official Twitter handle and had written about the completion of 28 years of Israel-India friendship. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his warm friendship and expressed the hope of further strengthening the India-Israel collaboration.

היום לפני 28 שנים, ישראל והודו כוננו יחסים דיפלומטיים רשמיים.



אני מברך את ידידי נרנדרה מודי על החברות החמה שלו. בין ישראל להודו נוצרה חברות עמוקה שניכרת בשיתופי הפעולה הרבים שלנו. נמשיך לחזק את החברות החשובה הזו. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SUBR4R2MP2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 29, 2020

PM Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu exchange New Year greetings

During their telephonic interaction on January 25, the Prime Ministers of India and Israel had exchanged greetings and good wishes for the Year 2020. PM Modi and PM Netanyahu emphasized the significance of the strategic partnership between the two countries and￼ expressed happiness at the growth of cooperation in all spheres. Prime Minister Modi stressed the significance of initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water and start-ups.￼￼￼￼ The leaders also spoke about the efforts to facilitate air connectivity between the two nations. Global and regional matters of mutual interest remained to be some of the other key points of discussion. The Israeli and Indian Prime Minister also agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developmental plans for both the regions.

