Gujarat Clerk Recruitment Scam: Don't Know What Hardik & Jignesh Are Doing, Say Students

As the protests demanding cancellation of non-secretariat clerk examination held recently in Gujarat entered its third day on Friday, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani who have picked up the issue visited the site once again. However, this did not go down well with the students.

On Friday morning, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mewani went to Swarnim Park where the students had been protesting since Wednesday morning. However, the number of students was less than a hundred. While many of them sat and listened to the duo politicians, several others were hesitant to join the crowd.

Showing his disapproval Milan Rathod, an aspirant who had given the exam said, "We don't know why they are here. We don't care about the politicians. We want them to leave. We only want students who are here — the ones who are sitting and listening are part of NSUI (student wing of the Indian National Congress)." Another aspirant shared his anguish and stated that all students wanted to leave at night, but some stayed back because of the leaders. "We are happy with the SIT probe. We are waiting for its investigating to conclude. Here, they are only talking about where the central government went wrong. When asked about their plans to fulfill our demand for cancellation of exam, they have no answers," shared Dhaval Ahir, another aspirant.

Hardik and Jignesh justify their presence

Hardik and Jignesh, however, tried to justify their presence in the protest and claimed that they were not the leaders of this protest. "We are here only to motivate the students to fight for their rights. We are not trying to be the face of this protest. We will stay here till the students stay here," said Hardik Patel while addressing the media.

A day before Hardik was chased out of the protests with the loud chants of 'Hardik go back'. In an embarrassing moment for the young Congress leader, students had interrupted his speech with their chants.

However, on Thursday night, the young leader had gone back to the protest site at Swarnim Park near Mahatma Mandir and had addressed the students who were still there. He claimed that it was only some 'elements' who were chanting against him.

