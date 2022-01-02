'Don't Panic', Says Delhi CM Kejriwal Amid Spurt In COVID Cases; 'Hospitalisation Low'

Even as COVID-19 cases multiply in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people not to panic, assuring that there are sufficient resources to tackle the sudden spike in infections. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi is expected to report 3,100 new cases by the end of the day but bed availability in the hospital remains sufficient as most cases are mild and asymptomatic.

“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. Today, 3,100 new cases are expected to be reported by end of the day. But the Delhi government is prepared with 37,000 beds. Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all cases are mild and asymptomatic,” he said.

The CM presented data to show that despite an increase in COVID-19 cases, bed occupancy in hospitals is less than 1% and is very low compared to last year's deadly second wave of coronavirus. He, however, cautioned people not to drop their guard as active cases have witnessed a rise from around 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1. During this period, the number of hospitalisation came down, which is a good indication that it is not as severe as the second wave, Kejriwal said.

Delhi sees record spike in COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded the highest number of infections in the country on Saturday with new 2,716 fresh cases - the highest since May 21 and a 51% jump from the day before. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said hospital occupancy is still low and further restrictions will be reviewed soon.

Delhi, Haryana and several other states have imposed night curfew as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the threat of the highly transmissible Omicron strain is also high.