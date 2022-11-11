Don't Release Jitendra Awhad: Ketaki Chitale's Notice Alleges Gaps In Mumbai Police FIR

On the day NCP leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad was arrested by the Mumbai police for the assault on a person at a theatre in Thane, where several of his goons also stopped a movie screening, Marathi films star Ketaki Chitale also came out against the NCP leader. In a notice sent to the Vartak nagar police station, she has demanded he should be kept behind bars until the trial is over.

In a significant development on November 11, Mumbai police arrested NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who along with several of his goons stalled the movie - ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and thrashed a cinemagoer. The NCP leader and his associates had certain objections with the movie and took it out by attempting to drive all people watching it.

It's important to recollect Ketaki Chitale was jailed during the MVA regime for making objectional comments against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Certain sections not included in FIR

She raised objections for non-inclusion of sections 120 B & 354 in the FIR filed by the police against the NCP leader and also demanded he should not be released until the trial against him is over.

She questioned when Awhad is the ‘mastermind’ of the attack, why is section 120 B (being party to the conspiracy) not applied, “When such brutal attack is led by Mr. Awhad, it goes without saying that it is Mr. Awhad who was a mastermind of the conspiracy to attack the theatre. Hence Section 120 B is squarely attracted,” and further raised the issue why section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman) was not applied, “despite the fact that there were efforts by the goons to assault the first informant’s wife. Our client asserts that the said section (354) has to be added forthwith.”

Presenting her case against Awhad, she said the reason his associates are also absconding since the incident, “they may indulge in such acts in other theatres as a part of the larger conspiracy. Hence unless the whole truth is discovered, it is dangerous to release Mr. Awhad,” and also warned she would approach the High Court if the NCP leader is ‘granted bail or is given lesser custody’

Jitendra Awhad & goons' hooliganism

The NCP leader and over 100 associates barged into a theatre complex in Thane on November 7 and stalled the movie - ‘Har Har Mahadev’ based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His associates also thrashed a man, brutally assaulting him and endangering his wife.

In the viral clip, the NCP neta can be later seen trying buy silence with money. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

