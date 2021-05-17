Downward Trend?: India's Daily COVID Cases Below 3 Lakh For The First Time Since April 20

Quick links:
After months of bleakness, India woke up to positive development on the COVID-19 front on Monday morning as it witnessed a dramatic dip in the daily rise in cases. The nation which was recording over 4 lakh new cases a day recorded a spike of 2.8 lakh on Monday with the daily new cases declining by over 1 lakh in the past 24 hours. Not only was there a dip in new cases, but the 24-hour recoveries outnumbered the daily spike for the 6th time in a week as total discharges crossed the 2 crore mark.
On the vaccination front, India has been steadily inoculating all legal adults in phase three of the vaccination drive, since May 1. The Government of India on Sunday said that so far it has provided a total of over 20 crore (20,28,09,250) COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and Union territories free of cost.
The Union Health Ministry further said, "In addition to this, 1,84,41,478 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs." In the next 3 days, the Centre will send nearly 51 lakh (50,95,640) COVID vaccine doses to the states." A total of 50,95,640 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.
India's Coronavirus tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days. In the last 24 hours, the nation has recorded 3,62,437 recoveries and 4,077 deaths. Currently, there are 36,18,458 active cases of Coronavirus in India.
