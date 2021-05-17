Downward Trend?: India's Daily COVID Cases Below 3 Lakh For The First Time Since April 20

After months of bleakness, India woke up to positive development on the COVID-19 front on Monday morning as it witnessed a dramatic dip in the daily rise in cases. The nation which was recording over 4 lakh new cases a day recorded a spike of 2.8 lakh on Monday with the daily new cases declining by over 1 lakh in the past 24 hours. Not only was there a dip in new cases, but the 24-hour recoveries outnumbered the daily spike for the 6th time in a week as total discharges crossed the 2 crore mark.

Here are 13 points of hope that India has observed in the last 24 hours:

Daily new cases declined by over 1,01,461 in the past 24 hours Active case rate falls to 14.09% 24-hour recoveries outnumber daily cases 6th time in a week 25 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours Daily cases drop below 3 lakh for the first time since April 20 Total discharges cross the 2 crore mark Recovery rate in India increases to 84.81% Over 15 lakh tests done in the past 24 hrs 25,903 daily case decline in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours 14,640 daily case decline in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours Over 20 crore vaccine doses provided to states/uts for free by centre Nearly 150 oxygen expresses completed their journey so far Over 3.7 lakh recovered in the last 24 hours

Vaccination crosses 18 crore mark

On the vaccination front, India has been steadily inoculating all legal adults in phase three of the vaccination drive, since May 1. The Government of India on Sunday said that so far it has provided a total of over 20 crore (20,28,09,250) COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and Union territories free of cost.

The Union Health Ministry further said, "In addition to this, 1,84,41,478 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs." In the next 3 days, the Centre will send nearly 51 lakh (50,95,640) COVID vaccine doses to the states." A total of 50,95,640 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

India's Coronavirus tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days. In the last 24 hours, the nation has recorded 3,62,437 recoveries and 4,077 deaths. Currently, there are 36,18,458 active cases of Coronavirus in India.

However, there are also a few points of concerns as follows: