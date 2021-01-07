Dr Harsh Vardhan To Visit Tamil Nadu To Personally Review COVID-19 'Dry Run' In State

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will be visiting Tamil Nadu to review the COVID-19 vaccine 'dry run' scheduled to take place in the state. The Health Minister is expected to reach Chennai tomorrow. This comes as the country gears up for a second nationwide vaccination 'dry run' across all districts of the country on January 8.

Earlier today, Dr Harsh Vardhan also held a virtual review meeting with the Health Ministers of all the states regarding the mammoth inoculation drive. The state governments reportedly apprised the Health Minister about their plans and preparations to carry out the exercise.

The first phase of 'dry run' was conducted across 4 states of the country namely Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Punjab on December 28 and 29. This was followed by a nationwide dry run across the country on January 2 conducted in 116 districts across 259 sites in various states and Union Territories. The third vaccination dry run will be conducted across all districts of the country making it the world's largest vaccination trial run. About 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members have been trained to administer the coronavirus vaccine, as per the Health Minister.

After the dry run, the Centre will also begin the transportation of Coronavirus vaccines by the end of this week. It said that the government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport vaccines from Pune, which will be the central hub from where the jab distribution will take place.

Around 41 destinations across the country have been finalised for delivery of vaccines, news agency ANI said. For northern India, Delhi & Karnal will be made mini hubs. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub, it will also be a nodal point for the northeast. Chennai and Hyderabad to be designated points for southern India.

