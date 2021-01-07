Co-WIN App: Is The App Available For Download? How To Register For COVID Vaccine?

The government of India is preparing to release the much-awaited Co-WIN app to the Indian citizens to enable them to pre-register for the COVID vaccine. However, the mobile application is still in a development phase, meaning it is still not ready to be rolled out to the end-users in the country.

Coronavirus vaccine app

While it is clear that the official Co-WIN app has not yet arrived on the iOS and Android platform, both Google Play and Apple App Store are flooded with fake apps that are looking to capitalize on the situation. To tackle the situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has now issued a warning to the Indian citizens against any Co-WIN app download.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield are the two coronavirus vaccines that have already received the Drug Control General of India (DCGI)'s approval for use in India.

Some apps named "#CoWIN" apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores.



DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 6, 2021

Users who have already installed any such app from the app stores should note that these apps will not work. It is highly likely that most of these apps have been created to acquire personal details of users. These apps could also infect your devices as they might contain malware or viruses. Therefore, it is advised not to install any such applications.

Co-WIN registration process

Co-win is not open for registration for the general public. As of right now, only the frontline health workers can register for the vaccine. However, once the app is launched on Google Play and the App Store, people will be able to register for the vaccine through a registration module which will be available in the app. Once the process is live, the general public will also be able to register using the Co-WIN website.

The Indian government has developed a website for the COVID vaccine which can be accessed at the link here. Once the app is available, users will also be able to download the app by visiting the website. The next dry run of vaccine is set to be carried out in all the states on Friday, January 8.

Image credits: hakannural | Unsplash