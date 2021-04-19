DRDO Develops SpO2 Based Supplemental Oxygen Delivery System In The Wake Of COVID-19

On Monday, April 19, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) apprised of their development of SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) supplemental Oxygen Delivery System. The said system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels which prevent a person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at tissue level) which is fatal in most cases.

This is exactly the situation that gets replicated in a COVID-19 patient due to the virus infection and has been a leading factor in the current crisis. Thus, this supplemental oxygen system is a boon in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This is developed to provide oxygen aid for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas too.

Ministry of Defence in its statement said, "This automated, easy to use Oxygen Delivery System now available is a great boon particularly in these critical times when medical resources are stretched to their limits. Its proliferation would mitigate the crisis in management of such huge number of covid patients in many ways all across the country."

'Ban Supply Of Oxygen to Industries': Centre

This development surfaced few days after several State governments across India had complained of a shortage in the supply of oxygen cylinders. These reports on the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country emerged due to an unprecedented surge in cases in the last few days. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had convened a meeting of Chief Secretaries and senior officials of 10 states and Delhi on Monday at 3 pm to discuss the issue of medical oxygen. Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi were present in the virtual meeting, a government official said. While Goa CM Pramod Sawant government came forward to claim that there is sufficient availability of medical oxygen and the state is equipped to handle COVID surge.

The Centre on Friday had directed states to ensure uninterrupted movement of medical oxygen-carrying vehicles borders and said that they must not impose any curb on production and supply of the essential public health commodity anywhere. The government has further banned supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories.

The action came in the wake of reports of shortage of medical oxygen, which is crucial in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

COVID tally in India

India recorded its highest ever single-day spike with 2,61,500 fresh COVID cases, pushing the active count to breach the 18-lakh mark with 8,01,316 cases. The active count comprises 12.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86.62 per cent. 1,501 new fatalities were reported in the day, increasing the death toll to 1,77,150.