DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Allegedly Leaking Info To Pakistan

A DRDO scientist, who was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune, has been arrested by ATS on the charges of espionage, ANI reported. He was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, video etc, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said. The ATS said this was a case of honeytrap.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police, Kalachowki, Mumbai, has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further probe is being done by investigating officer: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.

(With inputs from agencies)