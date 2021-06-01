DRDO Shares Guidelines On When To Administer 2DG Drug To COVID Patients; Details Inside

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Tuesday that 2DG medicine can be given to COVID patients under medication and doctor's observation. They also shared the directions for the usage of this drug as per DCGI approval.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference. For all queries regarding #2DG, please write to 2DG@drreddys.com pic.twitter.com/x19ayBoToG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 1, 2021

Here are the 5 directions for use of 2DG as per DCGI Approval

• The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as an adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of COVID patients in the hospital settings.

• Ideally, 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by Doctors for moderate to severe COVID patients for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.

• Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS, severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.

• 2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

• Patients/Attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Or Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad for medicine supply at email: 2DG@drreddys.com

The first batch of 2DG launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had released the first batch of anti-COVID-19 drug 2DG that is manufactured by the DRDO on May 17. Dr Harsh Vardhan had asserted that the drug would boost recovery in Coronavirus patients and lead to a reduced dependency on oxygen. The Health Minister also hailed the efforts of scientists at the DRDO. The indigenously developed drug was handed over by Rajnath Singh to Dr Harsh Vardhan who then handed it over to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. It was granted emergency approval on May 1.

Who developed the 2DG drug?

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic has been developed by DRDO scientists at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS). The drug has been developed in collaboration between DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. The drug was ready for clinical trials in April last year after DRDO and INMAS scientists conducted experiments inside the lab and found 2DG to be safe and effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

