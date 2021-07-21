DRDO Successfully Flight-tests Indigenously Developed MPATGM For Minimum Range

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) hailed successful in testing out the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). This was part of a homegrown project and boosted the ambition of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat' plan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget missile would go on to enhance the vitality of the Indian Army.

What went down in the trial launch of the MPATGM?

The trial launch of MPATGM was successful and was executed from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site, while the target was mimicking a tank. The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The DRDO quoted, "The test has validated the minimum range successfully. "All the mission objectives were met.

The country's primary defence research agency declared after the test launch, "The missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. The missile is incorporated with state-of-the-art miniaturized infrared imaging seeker along with advanced avionics." DRDO in a tweet on Tuesday, July 20, mentioned that it had indigenously developed a high-strength beta titanium alloy for manufacturing intricate components for aerospace applications.

In a major boost to #AtmaNirbharBharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today 21st July 2021. pic.twitter.com/kLEqrsgoOR — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 21, 2021

Akash Missile (Akash-NG)

DRDO additionally flight-tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG), a surface to air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha. The flight trial was conducted today at around 12:45 pm from a land-based platform. All weapon system elements such as Multifunction Radar, Command, Control & Communication System and launcher engaged during the deployment configuration.

Akash Missile (Akash-NG) was the bi-product of DRDL and other DRDO laboratories. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, Indian Air Force and Industry for the successful test. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO applauded the efforts of the team for the successful trial and stated that the Missile will strengthen the Indian Force. The launch was witnessed by the representatives of the Indian Air Force.

Akash Missile Test report

To capture flight data, ITR deployed several Range stations like Electro-Optical Tracking System, Radar and Telemetry. The flawless performance of the entire weapon system was confirmed by Complete flight data captured by these systems. During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuverability required for neutralizing fast and agile aerial threats.

