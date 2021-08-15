DRDO's Anti-drone System Deployed Near Red Fort On Independence Day As 'security Measure'

Adding to the security measures taken as part of India's Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, August 15, an anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort. The anti-drone system capable of detecting and jamming micro drones was brought in to provide protection against any drone activity in the region. Apart from the anti-drone system, a multi-layered security cover was also put in place to secure the historic Red Fort.

DRDO’s anti-drone system gained importance as a recent terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport was done majorly using drones. Around 5,000 security personnel were deployed around the Red Fort. The multi-layered security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings, was placed adhering to social distancing norms. Over 70 police vehicles including PCR vans, 'PRAKHAR' vans and QRT (Quick Reaction Team) vans were also stationed in the area, which was put under strict patrol by the Delhi police. Security at the Delhi borders had also been tightened in view of the event.

Security boosts ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police last week strengthened the security in Delhi-NCR with multi-layered arrangements. The security was tightened to avoid any untoward incidents. Under the tightened security measures, posters of the most wanted terrorists were also put up at various places to aware people. The police had earlier informed that training to tackle any unfriendly object and counter the anti-drone challenge were given to the staff members. Earlier, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had also closed entry to the Red Fort from July 21 to August 15 till the Independence Day celebrations are over. In its order, the ASI declared that the Red Fort will remain shut for public tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security reasons.

PM's I-Day speech

In his speech marking the 74 years of Indian Independence, PM Narendra Modi charted India's future for the next 25 years, coining the term Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas to achieve a glorious India. Listing the government schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and the poor, he made several key announcements - opening up Sainik schools for women, national Infrastructure plan, Gati Shakti scheme, National Hydrogen mission. The PM also paid tributes to freedom struggle martyrs, partition victims and lauded the Indian Olympians and medical fraternity in his 1.5 hour-long address.

IMAGE: ANI