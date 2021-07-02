DRDO's counter-drone Technology Can Help Army Detect And Destroy Foreign Threats

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had developed a counter-drone technology that can now help the Indian Army to detect and destroy explosive or surveillance drones that pose a threat to the country's security.

Dr Jillelamudi Manjula, Director General- Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO had said that the D-4 drone system can detect close-range attacks like the recent twin blast drone attack that occurred at Jammu's Airbase.

She informed, "D-4 drone system would've detected attack (in Jammu) as its range is over 4 kilometres. The system's aim is to detect rogue drones that are likely to attack the most vulnerable places. The system has got multiple sensors and two different counterattacks to destroy the rogue drones".

Functioning of the D-4 drone system

Dr Manjula further added that the micro-drones can be destroyed through the D-4 drone system by jamming the command and control links and further by damaging the hardware of the drones.

The DRDO DG stated, "Prevention can be done by early detection only, so we need to have multiple systems all around our vulnerable areas. We need to detect the drones early".

During this year's Republic Day parade at Rajpath, for security purposes, the D-4 drone system was used.

Dr Manjula further added, "It was used during Republic Day security preparation to detect and respond to any suspicious activity or contingency situation. We were continuously monitoring 24X7 those days but fortunately, we didn't find anything suspicious".

Drone attacks in Jammu

On early Sunday morning, June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airport. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.

After the attack, Chief General MM Naravane said, "Easy availability of drones definitely increases the complexity and challenges that we have to deal with. We have put in place some measures. We're developing capabilities to deal with the drone threat in both kinetic and non-kinetic realm".

On July 2, a Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops. And for the past week, a minimum of five drones are been spotted in Jammu.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image credit: PIXABAY)