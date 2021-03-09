DRDO's Fuel-cell Based AIP System For Submarines Achieves Important Milestone After Tests

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully operated the power-plant that has been developed for the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system to be used in submarines by the Indian Navy. The Naval Materials Research Laboratory of the DRDO was developing the prototype, a release by DRDO read Tuesday.

AIP executes a force multiplier effect that makes carrier boat dangerously lethal

The plant was operated as per the user requirements in two modes — endurance mode and max power mode. The system developed by NMRL is equipped to execute a force multiplier effect that enhances the lethality of a diesel-electric submarine, by further boosting the endurance of a boat while it is underwater. This AIP has been designed using fuel cells that is an add-on for its performance when compared to other technologies. The fuel-cell-based AIP is also unique because unlike other systems in use globally, the one developed by NMRL can generate hydrogen onboard.



Meanwhile, L&T and Thermax collaborated with NMRCL to develop the technology that has now evolved to the stage of maturity. The AIP is now ready to be fit into target vessels. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the efforts of DRDO and NMRL, while he congratulated the Indian Navy for yet another addition to the Indian submarine section.

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy who is the Chairman of DRDO called upon the fraternity to innovate more such advanced technological achievements.