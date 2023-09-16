DRDO’s Heavy Drop Parachute System’ Gets Bulk Order After Successful Trials

The P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System, entirely designed and developed in India, is set to enhance the paradropping capabilities of the Armed Forces on the battlefield. As per Gilders India Limited, the Bulk production clearance has been granted and the order has been given to the Ordnance Parachute Factory in Kanpur, a unit under GIL on Friday.

According to DRDO officials, the system has been tailored for the precise delivery of military stores up to 7 tons, the P-7 Heavy Drop System comprises a platform and a specialised parachute system, promising to enhance the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

Successful IAF trials validate the efficacy

On August 19, 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted successful trials to validate the system's efficacy and foolproof functioning. Trials, executed from a cargo aircraft, showcased the P-7's ability to securely drop heavy cargo with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring supplies reach even the most remote high-altitude areas (HAA).

Ensuring safe delivery: designed for maximum reliability

The P-7 Heavy Drop System boasts eight main canopies, three extractor parachutes, one drogue parachute, and a suite of electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems. The platform, constructed from a specialised aluminium alloy, adds to the system's robustness, weighing approximately 1,110 kg. Its compact design allows seamless integration onto various aircraft, including the C-17, C-130, and other cargo aircraft of the IAF, providing versatility in deployment.

Weighing approximately 500 kg, the parachute guarantees the secure delivery of heavy cargo, even under challenging conditions. With a maximum load-bearing capacity of 8,500 kg and a permitted payload limit of 7,000 kg, the system operates at drop speeds ranging from 260 to 400 kph, showcasing its adaptability to different scenarios.

'Make in India' triumph

A standout feature of the P-7 Heavy Drop System is its complete reliance on indigenous resources. Manufactured entirely within the country, the system exemplifies the 'Make in India' initiatives. Airbornics Defence and Space Private Limited, in collaboration with ADRDE since 2018, has been at the forefront of R&D activities. This partnership has culminated in the development of a cutting-edge system tailored to the unique needs of the armed forces, as per DRDO officials. The successful validation trials of the enhanced version of the P-7 HDS in 2020, shortly after the Galwan conflict, marked a crucial step in ensuring its readiness for deployment. The cargo was safely landed using a cluster of five large parachutes.

Delivering combat stores to the unreachable

With the P-7 Heavy Drop System, the armed forces acquire an asset capable of delivering combat stores to even the most remote and inaccessible regions. The use of advanced engineering textiles further enhances the system's performance, providing improved water and oil repellency.