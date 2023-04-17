DRG Jawan Injured While Trying To Defuse IED After Encounter With Naxalites In Bijapur

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) he was trying to defuse exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 5:35 pm near Bade Tungali village following an encounter between a DRG team and Naxalites following a tip off about the presence of ultras, he said.

"When security personnel were cordoning off the area, a gunfight broke out between the two sides. After the exchange of fire stopped, security personnel recovered an IED. Jawan Shankar Paret was injured when the IED exploded while he was defusing it," he said.

Paret has been hospitalised and is out of danger, the official said. PTI TKP BNM BNM