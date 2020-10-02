DRI Seizes 33 Kgs Gold Worth Over Rs 17 Cr Being Smuggled Into India From Myanmar

In a massive success for the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Eastern India, the agency foiled the plan of smuggling 33 kgs of gold in Siliguri on Friday. Terming it as one of the "largest seizures of gold in recent times", DRI officials stated that they have intercepted 33 kgs of gold from a truck which is valued at Rs 17.51 crores and arrested four persons.

"We acted on intelligence that a sizable quantity of gold of foreign origin would be smuggled from across the Indo-Myanmar border in the north-eastern state of Manipur, in a truck through Siliguri, headed towards Sri Ganganagar in the western state of Rajasthan" said a senior DRI officer on Friday.

The senior officer also stated that the DRI intercepted this particular truck with four occupants from Rajasthan. The four have been arrested in Siliguri. A total of 202 pieces of gold which were secreted inside the luggage of the occupants of the truck were recovered. Total weight was recorded to be 33.532 kgs which is valued at Rs.17,51,17,168/-.

Under Section 104 of the Customs Act, the four who accepted the crime were arrested and were liable punishment under Section 135 of the Act which could lead to imprisonment of up to seven years in jail.

