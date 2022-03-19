'Drones Remain Major Threat, BSF Handling It Effectively': DG Reviews J-K Border Security

DG Border Security Force Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Saturday, reached Jammu and Kashmir to review security forces preparedness at the zero line. DG Singh is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and he will be overlooking the border situation and preparedness of the troops, weapons, and the defence system.

During media interaction, BSF DG informed that the Indian troops are competent enough to take upon the nefarious designs by ANEs (Aeronautical and navigational electronics) including, drones and UAVs. He briefed that the Drone threat is the biggest challenge in the present scenario on the borders.

Drones remain a big threat on J&K border: DG BSF

DG further informed that the defence forces are actively working on building systems to neutralize the drones. "Defence systems to detect and track drones have been installed at various places. Any border infiltration by ANEs will be detected and the drone/ UAVs will be neutralised," DG Pankaj Kumar informed.

Speaking on the ceasefire being maintained by both sides (India and Pakistan), Singh ascertained that there is no violation of the ceasefire recorded recently and both sides are working to maintain it further. On being asked about the terror infrastructure on the other side of the international border and launchpads being built by terrorists, he informed that ‘we have enough idea of Launchpads of the terror groups and we are aware of the ground situation.’

Informing about the security situation in the border state Punjab, Singh averred that Punjab has a plain border and surveillance systems to avert drones and ANEs have been installed there. "The security forces are on alert," he stated.

In a recent meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, they discussed border and national security issues. “We are in sync with what is needed; to thwart nefarious designs of Anti-National elements,” BSF DG said on the same.

"Every attempt from across the border will be foiled. We are alert with all equipment to foil any Anti-India efforts," he responded firmly.

Talking about the situation on the Gujarat Border, he said, “That is a tough border but we are alert. We are using all systems for it.” “We have a good enough idea about activities. We are well aware and what they are planning. We will act accordingly,” DG added.

Image: Twitter/ @BSFJammu