Delhi Violence: DUSU Leaders On Fast Urging Citizens To Promote Peace And Brotherhood

Amid the violence that hit the national capital, the Delhi students have been setting an example with their efforts to restore peace and normalcy back in the national capital. Recently, the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) leaders on fast urged residents of the national capital to stand and work together to restore peace.

DUSU members including President Akshit Dahiya, Vice-President Pradeep Tanwar and Joint Secretary Shivangi Kharwal sat on a fast outside the Arts Faculty of the university.

"We, along with the students want to ensure an atmosphere of peace, amity, and brotherhood in Delhi. Efforts are required to bridge the communal divide that has manifested as a consequence of violent clashes in parts of the national capital." DUSU said in a joint statement.

"In this hour of crisis, we all need to come together and undertake every possible measure to foster the spirit of peace, harmony and fraternity in the society," the students union added in the statement.

The death toll in the violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53 even though normalcy is returning. Till now, the maximum 44 deaths have been reported from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital which is in the vicinity of these areas.

GTB Hospital's Medical Director Sunil Kumar said: "Most of the deceased were young, as they fell in the age group between 20 to 40. Out of the 44 dead, only one is female."



Three deaths have been reported from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The violence which hit the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and then took on a communal hue.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into it. Over 200 people have been injured and property worth crores damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro-and anti-CAA protesters took a communal turn. The issue has rocked Parliament after the Congress-led opposition raised it for discussion leading to the adjournment of both the Houses.

