E-learning Portal Of Postal Department 'Dak Karmayogi' Launched

Communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched 'Dak Karmayogi', the e-learning portal of the Department of Posts.

'Dak Karmayogi' portal aims to enhance the competencies of Gramin Dak Sevaks and departmental employees by enabling them to access the uniform standardised content online, or in blended campus mode. This, in turn, will enable them to effectively deliver a number of government-to-citizen services, for enhanced customer satisfaction.

The training videos and quizzes on the portal are available in 12 Indian languages to help postal trainees to access training content in vernacular languages.

At the launch event, Vaishnaw noted that about 10-15 years back, there had been concerns over viability and future of postal department, given the proliferation of digital and email services.

"That situation changed. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he decided to focus on transforming the postal department, by leveraging the strength of its vast network and committed cadre," the minister said.

The result of the transformation is that nearly 40 government schemes are being delivered through the postal department today, he noted.

Citing Postal Department's extensive reach, the minister said no other organisation has a presence in 2.5 lakh villages.