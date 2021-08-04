E-prisons Operational In All India's States & UTs, Says Centre; Here's What They Are

In a breaking development, on August 4 the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Rajya Sabha that e-Prisons have been operationalised across all states and Union Territories. The system aims at computerisation of the functioning of prisons nationwide.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra wrote that e-Prisons data had been integrated with Police and court system under the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance of Rs 99.49 crores to the States and Union Territories for this project and all funds have been released to them. E-Prisons use data maintained by the States and Union Territories on the National Prisons Information Portal as per protocols notified for e-Prisons," he stated.

Further, the minister said that the system can be accessed through the secure National Informatics Centre (NIC) network, exclusively by authorising officials of law enforcement agencies and prisons through inter-operable Criminal Justice System (CIS) Once the data had been migrated, about three months would be required for its integration with CIS.

What are E-Prisons?

The e-Prisons application suite integrates all the activities related to prison and prisoner management. It provides vital information about the inmates lodged in the prisons in a real-time environment to the courts, prison officials and other entities, involved in the Criminal Justice System. It facilitates online visit requests and grievance redressal. The portal can be reached at https://eprisons.nic.in/public/Home.aspx

Following are salient features of e-Prisons in India: