EAM Jaishankar At Global Town Hall 2020: Indo-Pacific Is Rejection Of Spheres Of Influence

The External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar on November 20 said that Indo-Pacific is the rejection of influence and talked about India’s ‘determined’ approach in combatting COVID-19 pandemic. In the keynote speech at Global Town Hall Event, Jaishankar said that for India the Indo-Pacific was a “natural extrapolation of 'Act East' policy” that made several nations come together. EAM also noted that in stark contrast from the immediate post-colonial era, India now does more business with eastern nations as compared to the west.

“The concept of Indo-Pacific is a rejection of the spheres of influence and a reiteration that the world cannot be frozen for the benefit of a few even if that is the case with the United Nations”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Since the like-minded nations have come together in Indo-pacific, EAM said that the initiatives that have now emerged “go beyond alliances” and “flexible” working arrangements between the countries. Apart from strategic cooperation, Jaishankar even called for more global mobility in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Further on Indo-Pacific being the “indication of our future, not a throwback to the past”, EAM said that “only those harbouring a cold-war mindset will see such intentions” while also acknowledging the “notable step” of ASEAN’s outlook on the region. But, Jaishankar also said that “need of the day” is to give it a practical shape.

"This is built on the seven pillars of maritime security; maritime ecology; maritime resources, capacity building and resource sharing; disaster risk reduction and management; science, technology and academic cooperation; and trade, connectivity and maritime transport," he said.

Indo-Pacific approach in COVID-19

From extensive measures that led to the arrival and departure of hundreds and thousands of citizens to and from India amid the global health crisis, EAM noted that the pandemic has underlined the importance of cooperation and Indian diplomacy has put Indo-Pacific approach into practice. Saying that strategic debates are important, “there is no getting away from the context of COVID-19”, Jaishankar said that pandemic has shaped the priorities of all nations in recent times.

He said that India has responded to the health crisis with “determination and discipline”. Further, EAM said that an economy like that of India which did not make ventilators, PPEs or N-95 masks, testing kits, has managed to not only strat its production catering to native needs but also to help other nations by setting up at least 15,000 COVID-19 treatment facilities. He said that India has developed the required infrastructure and the multilateral approach led to high recovery rate and low case fertility rate.

“For the world, what is more important is the emphasis we have put on global cooperation to deal with global challenges...India is deeply involved in many international collaborations and initiatives.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to the United Nations that we will help make vaccines accessible and affordable to all.”

Delighted to address the Global Town Hall 2020 @ASPI_org on Indo-Pacific and the COVID-19 Crisis. https://t.co/hA9QRzwXjV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 20, 2020

