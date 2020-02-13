The Debate
'Nehru Did Not Want Patel In Cabinet In 1947', Says EAM Jaishankar Citing VP Menon's Book

General News

S Jaishankar on Wednesday cited VP Menon's autobiography and said that the Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Sardar Patel in his Cabinet in 1947.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday cited VP Menon's autobiography- 'The unsung architect of Modern India' and said that the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Sardar Patel in his Cabinet in 1947. In a series of tweets, he wrote about the autobiography and cited the book written by Narayani Basu. 

VP Menon was a senior civil servant, who worked closely with India's first Home Minister Sardar Patel.

Calling Menon a historic figure, he said that Basu has done justice to him. 

'Need for honest treatment'

In another tweet, the EAM stressed that the exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs an honest treatment.

About the book

VP Menon's great-granddaughter, Narayani Basu has taken the readers through the highs and lows of Menon's career, right from his determination to give women to right to vote to his final relegation to relative obscurity. However, the book also explores Menon's personal life and private conflicts. 

Published:
