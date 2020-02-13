'Nehru Did Not Want Patel In Cabinet In 1947', Says EAM Jaishankar Citing VP Menon's Book

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday cited VP Menon's autobiography- 'The unsung architect of Modern India' and said that the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Sardar Patel in his Cabinet in 1947. In a series of tweets, he wrote about the autobiography and cited the book written by Narayani Basu.

VP Menon was a senior civil servant, who worked closely with India's first Home Minister Sardar Patel.

Learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in the Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. Clearly, a subject for much debate. Noted that the author stood her ground on this revelation. pic.twitter.com/FelAMUZxFL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 12, 2020

Calling Menon a historic figure, he said that Basu has done justice to him.

Released an absorbing biography of VP Menon by @narayani_basu. Sharp contrast between Patel's Menon and Nehru's Menon. Much awaited justice done to a truly historical figure. pic.twitter.com/SrCBMtuEMx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 12, 2020

'Need for honest treatment'

In another tweet, the EAM stressed that the exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs an honest treatment.

Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "When Sardar died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this, because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself. " So says VP Menon. pic.twitter.com/UuQ2YbYxyS — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 12, 2020

About the book

VP Menon's great-granddaughter, Narayani Basu has taken the readers through the highs and lows of Menon's career, right from his determination to give women to right to vote to his final relegation to relative obscurity. However, the book also explores Menon's personal life and private conflicts.

