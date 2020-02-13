AP CM Meets PM Modi, Seeks Special Category Status & Funds For Polavaram Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at his residence in New Delhi. As per reports, the Chief Minister sought the release of funds for the Polavaram Project and the Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

According to reports, during the 100-minutes long meeting, CM Reddy invited PM Modi to the historic event of the distribution of 25 lakh house-site pattas to the landless poor in the state on Telugu New Year day Ugadi on March 23.

CM seeks funds for Polavaram Project

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, sought the release of funds and assistance for the rehabilitation package for all the families which will be evacuated for the Polavaram Project. According to Reddy, the government is intending to complete the project by 2021. He further added that the total estimated cost of the project turned out to be Rs 55,549 crores and Rs 33,010 crores was needed as part of the R&R package.

As of now, the state government has spent Rs 3,320 crores for the project. He further sought administrative sanction for the project for which special efforts have to be made by the Centre.

Reddy seeks SCS

During the meeting, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sought Special Category Status (SCS) to overcome the financial constraints and reminded PM Modi that it did not need the approval of the Finance Commission. He further recalled that the 15th Finance Commission had made it clear that according special status to the state was in the purview of the Centre.

CM Reddy further informed PM Modi that as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Centre had agreed to clear the financial deficit of Rs 22948.76 crores to the state and the Centre has to give an additional amount of Rs 18969.26 crores. He urged the Prime Minister to expedite the clearance of the amount as soon as possible.

Release of funds for state capital

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 17 made an announcement in the State Assembly that the State will have three capitals to boost the "decentralised development". According to the announcement, Amaravati will be the legislative capital while Kurnool will be the judicial capital of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital.

With reference to this, CM Reddy reminded that only Rs 1000 crore was released by the Centre for the construction of the state capital. He sought the release of the ending funds for the purpose. He further urged the Prime Minister to take steps for setting up the High Court in Kurnool and outlined the need for decentralization of administration and development in the state and the efforts being made by the state to that effect.

Seeks approval for Disha Act

CM Jagan Reddy further requested PM Modi to direct the Central Home department to approve the Disha Act enacted by the state Assembly to provide protection to the women in the state.

The Disha Act mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. It is an amendment to the AP Criminal Law. As per the law, the investigation is expected to be completed in 7 working days and trial shall be completed in 14 working days. The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government has prescribed exclusively the death penalty for rape crimes where adequate conclusive evidence is found.

