EAM Jaishankar Meets Denmark Counterpart, Says 'want To Grow Back Greener' After Meeting

In a significant development, India-Denmark conducted a Joint Commission meeting during External Affairs Minister's (EAM) visit to Denmark. While speaking on relations between the two countries, the EAM added that 'Denmark is the only country with which we've green strategic partnership'. Jaishankar, who arrived in Denmark for two days (September 4 and 5) from his visit to Croatia, was received by Queen Margrethe II. EAM Jaishankar also met with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod and reviewed the progress of the joint working groups in various sectors. Emphasising the 'green strategic partnership,' EAM Jaishankar said that 'we also want to grow back greener'.

What's unique about our relations with Denmark is that Denmark is only country with which we've green strategic partnership. The way we look at it, everybody says build back better, but we also want to grow back greener: EAM S Jaishankar after India-Denmark Joint Commission meet pic.twitter.com/b4d4TaVABj — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

India-Denmark relations

According to the External Affairs Minister, 200 Danish companies are operating in India and the number is increasing. In the meeting, both the countries discussed how bilateral cooperation can be further enhanced. Importantly, one more working group has been added to the already 10 groups, informed the Foreign Ministry. In his address, the EAM hoped for Denmark's support to India.

We've 200 Danish companies operating in India. We've growing number of Indian companies here. We also discussed apart from our own bilateral cooperation how we could carry forward our larger trade-investment agreements with EU & which we've, I believe have Denmark's support: EAM pic.twitter.com/bPy1pwH49h — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Taking to his Twitter, the Jaishankar described the meeting with 'CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber' as 'productive'.

Productive discussions with CEOs of Vestas, Grundfos, CIP, Haldor Topsoe and Maersk and Chamber representatives. They help to make our Green Strategic Partnership happen.



Thank FM @JeppeKofod for the initiative in bringing us together. pic.twitter.com/2UlnyyDRmE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 4, 2021

Denmark's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod also tweeted describing the enhancement between both the nations as 'excellent progress'.

🇩🇰🤝🇮🇳

Excellent progress on DK-India relations with @DrSJaishankar on historic visit to Denmark



New steps taken to deliver on #GreenStrategicPartnership, including launching new important cooperation on Health #dkgreen #dkpol #India #DKmeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/dkwe0FgV1A — Jeppe Kofod (@JeppeKofod) September 4, 2021

EAM Jaishankar's visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark

According to the ministry, Jaishankar was scheduled to visit Slovenia from September 2-3 and head to Croatia on September 3. The EAM was in Denmark on September 4-5, before returning to India. The ministry also informed that the minister will hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest. The leaders are also expected to discuss stands on the common issues they face.

"Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and has invited EAM to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3," the MEA said. “EAM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Dr Anze Logar, apart from calling on the Slovenian leadership. EAM will attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.

