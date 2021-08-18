EAM Jaishankar Meets Estonia Counterpart; Discuss Afghan Crisis, Cybersecurity Cooperation

In view of the recent development of the Taliban take over Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, August 18, met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets to discuss the future of the country. They further discussed working together on maritime and cybersecurity and other global issues.

"Pleasure to meet FM @eliimets of Estonia. As UNSC members, discussed our working together on maritime and cybersecurity and other global issues. Exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Look forward to her presence at the Council meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

While Eva Maria Liimets wrote on Twitter, "Had an important meeting with @DrSJaishankar. Talked about the uncertain situation in Afghanistan and India's first UNSC Presidency. Good cooperation between Estonia & India, this year celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations".

Jaishankar to Chair UNSC high-level meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over two high-level meetings at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on 18-19 August. The EAM will take part in the debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' and will also attend a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'. India had earlier cleared that the subjects of peacekeeping and anti-terrorism moves will be major priorities during its UNSC tenures.

On August 19, Jaishankar will also preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) under the agenda -- "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts.” During this visit, the EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of other Member States on the sidelines of the UNSC high-level events.

Kabul under Taliban

On August 15, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. He later wrote in a post, “The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property, and self-preservation of their countrymen, they are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks".

There is uncertainty about the future of leadership in the country. But there are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada.

