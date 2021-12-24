EAM Jaishankar Remembers Ex-PM Vajpayee, Hails His Approach Towards China & Pakistan

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's approach to international relations focused on responding effectively to global changes by stating that that the late ex-PM had sought modus vivendi with China based on mutual interests and tried to dissuade Pakistan from its path of sponsoring cross-border terrorism.

While virtually speaking at the second Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on Friday, EAM Jaishankar said, "With China, whether as foreign minister or prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee sought a modus vivendi that was based as much on mutual respect as on mutual interests. With Pakistan, he strenuously tried to dissuade them from their path of sponsoring cross border terrorism."

"All this was underpinned by his belief that India must develop deeper strands at home. This found expression in the exercise of the nuclear option as it did in the economic modernisation that he presided over. There is much that can be related in terms of specific policies and particular events in that regard. But if we are to look at the essence of his approach to international relations, it is evident that this focuses on responding effectively to the global changes," Jaishankar added.

India's stature on global stage has grown 'significantly': EAM Jaishankar

Earlier, on Tuesday, EAM S Jaishankar had said at the launch of Good Governance Week that India’s stature on the global stage has grown significantly and the world expects more from the nation. In his keynote speech, Jaishankar said that the Ministry of External Affairs is particularly conscious of the profound transformation in the international order. The Foreign Minister also added that the Indian government has worked towards transformative economic growth, ease of living and building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ with the spirit of “seva (service)”.

"Ministry of External Affairs is particularly conscious of the profound transformation in the international order. Its expressions are many. We find ourselves in a different strategic environment. Our stature on the global stage has grown significantly. The world expects more from us," Jaishankar had said.

(With inputs from ANI)