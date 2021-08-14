EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Brunei's Haji Erywan; Extends Support To End Violence In Myanmar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to Brunei's Dato Haji Erywan. He took to Twitter to share the update and details regarding the conversation between the two.

According to his tweet, the EAM had discussions on the different perspectives pertaining to the situation of Myanmar. Jaishankar also assured that India will be fully supporting the ASEAN initiative to end violence in Myanmar.

Appreciate the call from Brunei FM II Dato Haji Erywan. Exchanged perspectives on the situation in Myanmar. India is in full support of the ASEAN initiative. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 14, 2021

ASEAN initiative on Myanmar

Earlier in April this year, an initiative by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was welcomed by the leaders to end violence in Myanmar which has recently gained height in the country. India also welcomed the initiative and agreed to it at the Asian Summit held on April 24, 2021.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military operated a coup and overthrew the civilian government. The military then declared a year-long state of emergency as the coup triggered mass protests across the country. The military replied with deadly violence to suppress the protests in the country. Earlier in August, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself Prime Minister of the country. He said that he will remain in charge for the duration of two years during a period of an extended state of emergency. The country hopes to have a democratic election in 2023. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, since February 1, at least 945 people have been assassinated by the military.

India - Brunei talks

Earlier in February 2021, EAM Jaishankar spoke to Dato Haji Erywan after Brunei assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN for 2021. He also assured him of providing full support for its successful tenure. Discussions were held to boost cooperation in a different range of areas. These areas include agriculture, food processing, education, automotive, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and construction.

