EAM Jaishankar Thanks Saudi Counterpart For Support To Indian Mission In Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and thanked him for Riyadh's support to India's mission to evacuate its citizens from violence-hit Sudan.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the current global situation.

"Good conversation today with FM HH @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the current global situation. Thanked him for Saudi assistance in #OperationKaveri," Jaishankar tweeted.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flight or IAF's aircraft.