EAM Jaishankar To Visit Slovenia, Croatia And Denmark To Review Bilateral Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday informed that Dr S Jaishankar is set to pay an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark in the coming days. The EAM will be on the official tour from September 2-5, during which he will review the bilateral relationship with the Central European countries. The visit is also expected to strengthen India’s multifaceted relationship with the EU.

According to the ministry, Jaishankar will be in Slovenia from September 2-3 and will head to Croatia on September 3. The EAM will be in Denmark on September 4-5, before returning to India. The ministry also informed that the minister will hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest. The leaders are also expected to discuss stands on the common issues they face.

"Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and has invited EAM to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3," the MEA said. “EAM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Dr Anze Logar, apart from calling on the Slovenian leadership. EAM will attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.

The ministry further added that the EAM will hold bilateral talks with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman in the country on September 3. Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Croatian leadership. “During his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, EAM will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister H.E. Mr Jeppe Kofod. The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020. EAM will also call on Danish dignitaries,” the ministry added in its statement.

EAM Jaishankar meets UAE President's advisor

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar met with Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss 'regional concerns of common interest'. According to the PTI report, Jaishankar and Gargash discussed the Afghan conflict and the general situation in the Gulf area. "Happy to welcome Diplomatic Advisor to President of UAE, Dr. @AnwarGargash. Noted the steady progress of our relationship. Discussed regional concerns of common interest," Jaishankar tweeted. It is also noteworthy that India’s connections with the United Arab Emirates have improved significantly in recent years. On the events in Afghanistan, India has maintained contact with all major regional parties, including those in the Gulf.

IMAGE: PTI