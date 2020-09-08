EAM Jaishankhar Writes To Bangladeshi Counterpart, Condoles Deadly Mosque Accident

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar wrote to his Bangladeshi counterpart conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to victims of a deadly gas leak accident at a mosque on September 4.

A gas leak in an underground pipeline caused six air conditioners to explode almost simultaneously in a mosque during Friday evening prayers on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, killing 27 people, including a child, and injuring dozens. Worshippers were at Friday evening prayers when the blast sent a ball of flames through the Baitul Salat mosque in the central district of Narayanganj, officials said.

"We are saddened to learn about the terrible loss of lives and injuries sustained due to the unfortunate accident...," Jaishankar said in the letter, shared by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. He added, "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, I wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to you and the people of Bangladesh, particularly to the bereaved families I pray for the expeditious recovery of those injured."

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar wrote to Hon'ble Foreign Minister of #Bangladesh Dr. AKA Momen conveying his heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to victims of the unfortunate accident at the Baitus Saldam Mosque in Narayanganj on Friday, 04 Sep 2020. pic.twitter.com/DhUTpkVmD4 — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) September 8, 2020

READ | EAM Jaishankar Holds Telephonic Talks With Bangladesh Counterpart

READ | 17 Killed, 20 Injured As Six Air Conditioners Explode In Bangladesh Mosque

Fire officials suspect accumulated gas from a leaked pipeline triggered a spark and all six air conditioners on the ground floor of the mosque exploded. According to reports, the mosque committee had recently filed a complaint over leakage of the gas pipeline of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Narayanganj Fire Service and police have already initiated an investigation into the blast while the company formed another probe body to look into the incident.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern over the incident and issued directions to ensure all possible medical care for the victims.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Historic! Bangladesh Court Rules Hindu Widows Entitled To Share In Husbands' Properties

READ | NIA Court Jails Two For 4 Yrs For Circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes Smuggled From Bangladesh