EAM S. Jaishankar Inaugurates Drug Detoxification & Rehabilitation Centre In The Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday inaugurated a drug detoxification and rehabilitation centre in the Maldives – the first of the 20 high-impact community development projects to be completed with Indian assistance.

Despite the logistical problems posed by the COVID pandemic, Jaishankar said that the Vilunu Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre in the Maldives' Addu city was built in one year. "Infrastructure and trained professionals are required for the de-addiction and rehabilitation process.'' "I am pleased to learn that this centre is now operational, with 24 qualified professionals on board, and that in-house rehab programmes for 20 patients will begin next week," Jaishankar added in a Press Release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Minister also tweeted about the same and wrote, “Glad to participate with FM @abdullah_shahid and Health Minister @KerafaNaseem at the inauguration of the Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre in Addu.”

India-Maldives healthcare collaboration has a long history: Jaishankar

The Minister wished the Ministry of Health, the National Drug Agency, the Addu City Council, and the Addu people luck in their efforts to help their communities. "I want to say it today in front of you," he said, "that India will stand by you in these endeavours." He noted that the India-Maldives health-care collaboration, of which this centre is a part, has a long history. For decades, Male's Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital has been a cornerstone of the Maldives' tertiary healthcare system.

"We were able to build an air corridor for thousands of Maldivians seeking sophisticated healthcare in India during the pandemic." The minister added, "Our presence here today is also a celebration of your accomplishment in the fight against COVID-19."

The Vilunu Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre is the first of 20 High-Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) to be built and is jointly funded by India and the Maldivian government. Local and city governments all around the world design and implement such programmes. This is, in reality, what distinguishes, what truly distinguishes these enterprises. And, because it has local ownership and buy-in, Dr. Jaishankar explained, it assures timely execution because the councils have a direct stake in its success.

"In the Maldives, we are currently undertaking 20 similar programmes in health, education, fishing, tourism, sports, female empowerment, and culture." "Nine of these, including five eco-tourism zones, are in Addu," EAM Jaishankar stated.

India to fund 7 more High impact community development Projects

"I am pleased to inform you that the Government of India would fund seven more High-Impact Community Development Projects, including the development of a Mental Health Unit in Addu Hospital. I am looking forward to the quick completion of all of these projects in Addu and, of course, throughout the Maldives," Dr. Jaishankar stated.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar