'Earlier, Onions Woke Unconscious People Up': Shiv Sena Attacks Centre On Indian Economy

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana has heavily criticized the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the slowdown in the economy and has alleged ignorance showed towards the issue.

Saamana's attack

On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut-edited Saamna stated, "At present, the economy is slowing down. But the government is not ready to accept. The prices of onion have reached Rs 200 per kilogram. The Finance Minister has also given a very childish answer on this issue. She said I do not eat onion-garlic, so do not ask me about onions. It seems the Prime Minister has no desire to resolve this issue. When Modi was not the Prime Minister he had expressed concern over the rising prices of onions. While he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat he had stated that onion is a vital vegetable and added that the vegetable should be kept in the locker. Today, his policy has changed. Modi is now the Prime Minister and the economy is collapsing. Earlier, an unconscious person was cured with the smell of the onion. But that it not even possible now as the edible bulb has disappeared from the market."

The economy has been witnessing a slowdown, with the latest GDP figures showing that during the second quarter of FY 2019-20, the GDP grew at 4.5%, the slowest in almost seven years. The previous quarter (April-June) GDP numbers were at 5% growth while the Q2 (2018-2019) stood at 7%. Last Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India In the previous quarter of the ongoing fiscal, economic growth was 5 percent. According to the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO), the gross value added (GVA) growth in the manufacturing sector contracted by 1 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal from 6.9 percent expansion a year ago.

