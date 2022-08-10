Earthquake Of Magnitude 4 Strikes Ladakh; No Damage, Injuries Reported

In a shocking development from the Union Territory of Ladakh, an earthquake occurred on Wednesday night in the city of Leh. As per the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10km below the ground. As of now, no damage or injuries have been reported.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred at 164km north-northeast of Leh at around 8.11 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," informed the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-08-2022, 20:11:58 IST, Lat: 35.48 & Long: 78.38, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 164km NNE of Leh, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/9Wufzjp3qu@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/6cH2uF25yE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 10, 2022

Earthquakes in other parts of India

This comes over a week after a moderate earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit some parts of Korea district in north Chhattisgarh. Two employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) suffered minor injuries when they fell while trying to move to safety on sensing the tremor inside an underground coal mine in the district. This was the second time that the district reported an earthquake of above-4 magnitude. On July 11, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake had hit the same area in the district.

In the month of June, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions in Karnataka. The earthquake was also felt in many villages near Somwarpet in Kodagu district. People ran out of their houses following the tremor.

Image: PTI