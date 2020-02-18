Six Months After J&K Reorganisation, EC Announces Nominee To Delimitation Commission

Six months after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, it seems that the Delimitation Commission will be a reality soon. This was confirmed by the Election Commission of India which announced that the Ministry of Legislative Affairs had requested Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to nominate a member to the “proposed” Delimitation Commission for J&K. The EC mentioned that Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had been selected as the CEC’s nominee. Addressing the media in November 2019, Arora stated that the Delimitation Commission had to be formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Consequent upon the request of Legislative Department of Ministry of Law and Justice, GOI concerning Delimitation Commission, CEC Sh Sunil Arora has nominated Shri Sushil Chandra as his nominee to the proposed delimitation commission for J&K. — Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) February 17, 2020

Delimitation in J&K

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Reportedly, the commission will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprise one member each from the J&K administration and the EC. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114. The delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the EC in accordance with multiple factors.

Panchayat polls announced

Recently, the state election commission announced Panchayat polls in the Union Territory of J&K. They will be held in 4 and 8 phases in the Jammu and Kashmir region respectively to fill the posts of thousands of Sarpanchs and Panchs. Moreover, the poll phases are scheduled on March 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. However, there has been no announcement of Panchayat polls pertaining to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

