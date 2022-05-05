EC Sends Notice To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Brother In Mine Lease Scandal: Sources

In the mine lease case, the Election Commission sent notice to Jharkhand MLA Basant Soren, brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, sources informed on Thursday. The development comes a couple of days after Hemant Soren was sent a notice, and a response was sought as to why action should not be taken against him for allegedly having a mining lease issued in his favour by the state authorities when he was holding the Mining portfolio.

The CM is looking at a possible disqualification under Section 9A and other provisions of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, if he fails to give a satisfactory response.

According to Section 9A under Representation of People's Act regarding Disqualification for Government contracts, etc., "A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government."

Hemant Soren under scanner for mining lease in his name

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has highlighted foul play in a lease of a 0.88-acre area in Angara block of mineral-rich Ranchi being issued in Soren's name on June 16, 2021, and the subsequent clearance of the said mine by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in September of the same year, notably at a time when was handling the portfolio of Mines and Environment.

The BJP approached the governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais, who referred the matter to the poll body under Article 192 of the Constitution. The said section of the Constitution grants the Governor the authority to take a decision on disqualification of an elected member based on the EC’s opinion.

State BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Tuesday welcomed the EC's decision, alleging that the CM is violating the constitutional right.