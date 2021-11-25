EC To Host Webinar For Specially-abled, Senior Citizen Voters On November 26

On November 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will host an international webinar on "Enhancing Electoral Participation of Women, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and Senior Citizen Voters: Sharing Best Practices and New Initiatives." With 117 EMBs as members and 16 Regional Associations/Organizations as associate members, the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) is the largest association of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) in the world, said the official press release. Since September 3, 2019, the Election Commission of India has served as the Chair of A-WEB for a three-year tenure.

Webinar for voters

"Nearly hundred delegates from 24 countries across the world namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mongolia, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia and 4 international organizations - International IDEA, International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB) and European Centre for Elections are going to participate in the Webinar," the release stressed.

The Webinar will be attended by around 20 diplomats, including the Uzbek ambassador as well as the High Commissioners of Fiji, the Maldives, and Mauritius. The Webinar will feature presentations from participating EMBs and organisations on best practices and measures they have implemented to increase the electoral participation of women, people with disabilities, and senior citizens.

The first session will be co-chaired by India's Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Mauritius' Electoral Commissioner Mohammad Irfan Abdool Rahman, and Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner K.M. Nurul Huda. Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Dasho Ugyen Chewang, Commissioner, Election Commission of Bhutan, will co-chair the second session. Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and M.M. Mohamad, Member, Election Commission of Sri Lanka, will co-chair the third session. Peter Wardle, Adviser, Cambridge Conference on Electoral Democracy; Peter Erben, Principal Adviser, IFES; and Dr Nomsa Masuku, Commissioner, Electoral Commission of South Africa, on behalf of Chairperson, EC South Africa and Vice-Chairperson of A-WEB, will speak at the Concluding Session, according to the release.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage