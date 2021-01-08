Ecuador Envoy Participates In Covaxin Trials, Praises India's Fight Against Coronavirus

Amid the opposition suspecting the safety of Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine Covaxin, Ecuador's Envoy to India Hector Cueva Jacome on Friday took the first shot of Covaxin stated that Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are good companies. The envoy revealed that he consulted with researchers in the United States and Ecuador before participating part in the trials.

While speaking with ANI, Ecuador's Envoy said, "Before undergoing trials, I met a lot of researchers who are friends from the United States, Ecuador, and India and they said that it is a convenient and safe vaccine."

"I participated in medical trials for Covaxin. I went with my wife to Rohtak. I did research on the vaccine. Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are very good companies. In 28 days I need to get a second injection and then wait for 14 days," Hector Jacome added.

Speaking highly of India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Jacome said India is managing well while adding that 97 per cent of the cases in India have already recovered.

"India has 11 million cases. Yes, you're the second-highest contributor of cases around the world but we need to see all numbers behind this 11 million. 97 per cent of the cases in India have already recovered. India is managing well, numbers are saying that" he said.

He added that it is not his opinion but the numbers say so as compared to the numbers of western countries which are still grappling with the pandemic.

"In the western media, they also have big numbers. The number of cases. ...I am not telling you that India is managing well, it's the number that is saying." "We need to understand that vaccine is part of the solution and not the solution alone," he said.

"Here in India you have two great companies (Biotech and Serum Institute) and you are already producing more than 30 per cent of the total vaccines used all over the world," he added.

Politics over the vaccines

Soon after the DCGI granted approval to two vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, politics over the vaccines began as Congress and Samajwadi Party raised suspicion over the safety of the vaccine. While Samajwadi Party Chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav called it a BJP vaccine and refused to get himself inoculated, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor also raised apprehension on the safety of the vaccine. Responding to the harsh reactions, Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella gave assurance about the safety of COVAXIN. While addressing virtually, he explained in detail the process of the clinical trials and the data available in the public domain regarding COVAXIN. Comparing COVAXIN's publications to the other vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer, Dr Ella said that they were not inferior in any manner.

"We have tremendous experience in vaccines - touching 123 vaccines globally. Many people accused me of clinical trials only in India. We did it in various countries. In 8-10 months vaccine developed in India. Now that vaccine is being politicized, I want to state very clearly that none of my family members is associated with any political party," he said.

All our samples have been verified by NIV Pune, using the double-blind method. We have published five journals on our vaccine, which is available in the public domain. We are no way inferior to Moderna or Pfizer in terms of our vaccine," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

