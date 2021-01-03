Javadekar Claps Back At Jairam's Remark On Covaxin: 'Congress Now Doubting Vaccines Too'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has taken a swipe at Congress for raising suspicion on the indigenous Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin developed by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech. Reacting to Congress' MP Jairam Ramesh casting aspersion on Covaxin, Javadekar listed out the number of times Congress has doubted the country's warriors.

"Bankruptcy of Congress. First, they asked proof for Balakot Air Strike by India. Then they expressed doubts on the Pulwama attack. Now doubting the vaccines too. What is it if not bankruptcy?" asked the union minister in a sarcastic tweet in Hindi.

कांग्रेस का दीवालियापन ।



पहले वे भारत द्वारा बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक का सबूत मांगते थे। फिर पुलवामा हमले पर शंका जताई, अब वैक्सीन पर भी शंका जता रहे हैं।



यह दिवालियापन नहीं तो क्या है ? — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 3, 2021

Speaking over the country's efforts towards launching the vaccines to counter Coronavirus, Javadekar on Saturday said that India is perhaps the only country which is getting ready with four vaccines against Covid-19. The United Kingdom has given the nod to Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine. The United States has approved the emergency use of Pfizer. After the Covishield was recommended by the SEC for emergency use approval, Javadekar has asserted that three more vaccines are in line to be approved.

Politics over Coronavirus vaccines

Politics over the coronavirus vaccine has already begun as Jairam Ramesh, who also heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, asked as to why the internationally accepted protocol is being modified for approving Covaxin. He tweeted his apprehensions just hours ahead of the DCGI media briefing on approving the emergency use of the two vaccines.

Moreover, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav called the vaccines 'BJP Vaccines' and announced his refusal to get these vaccines administered. A political leader from the SP fold went a step ahead in alleging that the vaccines may cause impotency.

Also, Congress leader Rashid Alvi came out in support of Akhilesh Yadav, stating "the way BJP & PM have used agencies including CBI, Income Tax Department & ED against opposition leaders, I think there's nothing wrong with it if Akhilesh Yadav fears that vaccine can be misused. The way the government is working against opposition leaders, fear is justified."

Rebutting to the apprehensions over the vaccines, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Sunday backed the vaccines and called the "campaign against Bharat Biotech's Covaxin quite ridiculous". Expressing confidence on the Centre he stated that Modi government is not crazy enough to endanger lives of its own people through rash experimentation. "Can we please trust our bureaucracy, doctors, scientists, R&D, more please if not our politicians?" he asked in his tweet.

DCGI gives green signal to Covishield and Covaxin

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani on Sunday announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation. Dr VG Somani also informed that permission to conduct phase III trials have been granted to Cadila Healthcare vaccine against Coronavirus.

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines. As per an official release, the SEC met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

