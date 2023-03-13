‘ED Confused My Face With Adani’: Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At BJP After His Premises Raided

Days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared of his family and is carrying out a ‘political vendetta’ against him. Accusing the saffron party of misusing central investigation agencies, Yadav stated, “ED and CBI were confused if my face matches to that of Adani.”

“BJP is carrying out a political vendetta against me and my family. They are scared of us. ED and CBI are confused about whether my face matches Adani's or not. They did not find any evidence against us despite trying hard,” Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said.

Earlier on March 10, the Enforcement Directorate carried out raids at multiple locations including the premises of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughters and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. According to sources, the ED officials left after grilling the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for over 11 hours at his residence in New Delhi.

Premises of Tejashwi Yadav, sisters raided

ED on Friday, March 10, recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash, 1.5 kg gold jewellery, 540 grams of gold bullion and foreign currency, including 900 US dollars, from the premises linked to Tejashwi Yadav and his sister Misa Bharti among others in the national capital.

The central investigation agency raided at least 24 locations in the national capital region (NCR), Patna, Ranchi, and Mumbai, including the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi. Apart from the family members of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the central agency also raided Abu Dojana, a former RJD MLA and a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

ED’ action is being carried out in connection to the land-for-job scam that occurred at the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister of the country between 2004 and 2009. The former minister is accused of allegedly making appointments in the railways in exchange for gifts or sales of land parcels to his family. The scam reportedly saw many people gifting lands to the Lalu Yadav family as a token to get jobs in Indian Railways.