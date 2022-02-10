ED Opposes Anil Deshmukh's Bail Plea; Alleges 'money Laundering' Worth Rs.13.25 Crore

In a key development, the ED demanded the rejection of the bail application of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. The reply filed by ED Assistant Director Tassine Sultan before the special PMLA court explained the alleged modus operandi via which Deshmukh and his family members laundered money worth Rs.13.25 crore. At the outset, he contended that Rs.4.70 crore was collected by dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze from orchestra bar owners during December 2020-February 2021 and handed over to the NCP leader's personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

According to the ED, this money was then routed to shell companies and subsequently transferred to the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, a Trust purportedly formed by the Deshmukh family. Moreover, the central agency added that these funds were transferred to various accounts of companies directly and indirectly controlled by members of the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister's family. Sultan opposed the granting of bail citing that Deshmukh might try to influence the probe.

The reply accessed by Republic TV stated, "Scrutiny of records of Trust Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha revealed that the applicant has been using the above explained the modus operandi to launder his unaccounted cash. Investigations revealed that the applicant in connivance with his family members has laundered unaccounted cash money totally amounting to approx. Rs.13.25 crore and integrated the same in the bank account of Trust in the garb of donation, since 2011, from Delhi-based shell companies of Jain brothers (Surendra and Virendra Jain). The applicant using the modus operandi of infusing cash as share capital through shell companies and projecting the same as legitimate has built a formidable empire of businesses."

The ED stressed, "There is likelihood of the accused attempting to influence the investigation and witnesses and/or obfuscate the trail of proceeds of crime. Further, accused while recording his statement in ED custody has disclosed several facts with regard to transfers and postings of police officials. Further, applicant has amassed huge wealth during his public service source of which is still unexplained and even applicant himself didn't cooperate and was not able to explain the sources of his wealth and was hiding the actual facts."

ED case against Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the PMLA for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day. So far, the special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh continues to languish in the Arthur Road Jail.