ED Submits Chargesheet Against Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case Linked To D-gang

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted the chargesheet in the money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. In the chargesheet of the Goa Compound, Kurla case that runs over a few hundred pages, the ED has named former Maharashtra Minister, and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik.

The development comes days after ED attached properties belonging to the Malik family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The properties provisionally attached by ED include Goawala Compound, Kurla (West), Commercial Unit at Kurla West, Mumbai, 147.794 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district, three flats in Kurla West, and two flats in Bandra West, Mumbai also include Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd and Malik Infrastructure.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED. He will stay in judicial custody, as ordered by the court, till April 22, even though he has been complaining of ill health. On April 22, the court will make a decision on whether the custody should be extended or not.

'Criminal Conspiracy to usurp property'

The Central has accused Malik of being part of an alleged criminal conspiracy to usurp a property in Mumbai's Kurla area which currently has a market value of Rs 300 crore and belongs rightfully to one Munira Plumber. The ED detailed that investigation in the case of Munira Plumber had revealed that her prime property had been usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd with the active connivance of the members of D-Gang including Haseena Parkar. Also, of Sardar Shahvali Khan, and Salim Patel.

These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber & her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of M/s Solidus Investments Private Limited," the ED added, mentioning that thus the property is Proceeds of Crime under Section 2(1)(u) of PMLA, 2002. "Moreover, rent of Rs. 11.70 Crore received from this property in two entities controlled by Mr. Nawab Malik is also Proceeds of Crime," it said.