Eid-ul-Adha: India, Pakistan Security Forces Exchange Sweets Along LoC In J&K

Promoting a gesture of peace and harmony and commemorating Eid-ul-Adha, the security personnel of both India and Pakistan shared sweets at a number of locations along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Armies exchange sweets along the LoC in Poonch

Officials of the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Army officials maintained that the ceremony is being considered as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of a ceasefire between both countries.

Talking to PTI, a defence spokesperson said that the sweet exchange ceremony marks a gesture for promoting peace, harmony, and compassion in the true spirit of the festival. The spokesperson added that India and Pakistan armies held flag meetings and exchanged sweets at Kaman Aman Setu, Uri, and Tithwal Crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar and Kupwara.

A step towards 'goodwill and mutual trust'

The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust as greetings and best wishes for peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pakistani army representatives.

BSF, Pakistan rangers greet each other

As per officials, security personnel of the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also greeted each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha while exchanging sweets in Hira Nagar, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of the International Border of Jammu and Kashmir. Both the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. Punjab shares a 553-km long international border with Pakistan which is guarded by the BSF.

The gesture of exchange of sweets is also undertaken by the two nuclear-capable countries during festivals like Diwali and Eid, Republic Day, Independence Day, BSF Raising Day, and Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.

It should be noted here that this meet marks the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces following the Pulwama incident. Forty CRPF personnel were killed when their bus in a long convoy of over 70 vehicles travelling from Jammu to Srinagar was bombed on February 14, 2019, by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber. Soon after, India carried out an aerial strike on a terrorist training camp of the terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.

(Inputs - PTI)

(Picture Credit- PTI)