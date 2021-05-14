Eid-ul-Fitr Ushers Renewed 'peace & Harmony' On LOC As Old Traditions Are Revived

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tradition of exchanging sweets between India & Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective National days was revived and meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries. The newly achieved calm along the Line of Control as a result of renewed ceasefire has brought warmth, which has been displayed on several occasions between the two neighbours. Exchange of inadvertently crossed over youths on three occasions in the last two months at the zero line in Tithwal bode well for the future.

The exchange of sweets and pleasantries was conducted with full adherence to all COVID Protocols by both sides.

The official handle of Chinar Corps of the Indian Army tweeted, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, #IndianArmy & #PakArmy exchanged sweets, pleasantries & renewed the old tradition at Tithwal crossing, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu, Uri. The revival of tradition promoted peace, harmony & compassion in the true spirit of the festival. #Kashmir", along with pictures.

The account also wished the citizens by sharing a video of Waqar Khan. "#ChinarCorps wishes everyone Eid Mubarak. "Mubarak mubarak Eid mubarak Yeh Din Rehmaton ka Mubarak Mubarak," read the message.

Numerous leaders of the country also extended their wishes.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity & rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with Covid-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society & the country."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army is being lauded for its efforts in the battle against COVID-19. Various activities are being undertaken by Chinar Corps across the length and breadth of Kashmir, notable among them being the reactivation of 250-bedded dedicated Covid Care Center at Rangreth, establishing two 20-bedded facilities with High Dependency Units in Baramulla and Uri. Some more such facilities to treat COVID patients are in advanced stages of planning and are being established at different places.