Elderly Kerala Couple Running A Coffee Shop Set Travel Goals; Plan 26th Foreign Trip

It is often said that elderly people are the wisest among everyone. The phrase stands true for this couple from Kerala’s Kochi, who are ambitious and do not let their age restrict them from doing what they desire to. While running a coffee shop in Kochi, the couple remained determined to save enough for their trips to foreign countries.

The ‘globetrotter’ Kerala couple has set some major travelling goals for the younger generation, as they have already visited 25 countries before the breakout of the pandemic. The couple, in their 70s, will be embarking on their 26th trip this year, after a long break due to the COVID pandemic.

Kerala Couple set Travel goals for millennials in their 70s

KR Vijayan (71) and his wife Mohana (69) run a coffee shop in Kochi named 'Sree Balaji Coffee House', which they started 27 years ago in 1994. The couple is planning to visit Russia this year and they even aspire to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on their trip to Russia. They will be embarking on their trip on October 21 for a week until October 28.

While speaking to ANI, Vijayan said, "The tourism destinations were reopened following the COVID-19 outbreak. When the travel agent told me that the next trip would be to Russia, I requested that our names be added first to the list of those travelling on that tour. The journey begins on October 21 and ends on October 28."

Their grandchildren will also accompany the couple on the trip, he added. "Russia is somewhere I'd like to visit. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've had a lot of trouble. Now is the time to travel once more," Mohana, who is 69 years old, said.

The couple who were free after their children settled down, realised that it was the best time for them to pursue their dreams. Since the coffee shop made enough money for their sustenance, they realised that they had made enough to fulfil their dreams of travelling to foreign countries.

The couple had made their first-ever foreign trip in 2007 when they visited Israel. To date, they have travelled to the USA, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Israel and Germany. Their most recent journey was to Australia and New Zealand in November and December 2019, which was sponsored by Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. Since they only have a basic understanding of English, the pair travels with the support of travel agents.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI