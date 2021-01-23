Election Commission To Launch Digital Voter-ID E-EPIC On National Voter's Day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to launch the Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) programme on National Voters Day on January 25. The programme is said to be launched in two phases.

The e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC (approx. 250 KB) which can be downloaded on mobile or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can thus store the card on his mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to physical IDs known as PVC EPIC being issued for fresh registration.

The e-EPIC will also have a secured QR code with the serial number, part number, date of poll, etc along with the image of the voter for identification.

"The second phase will start from February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC," ECI official said.

"The delays, losing cards, and not being able to get the voter-ID cards is an issue that won't be there. Moreover, most of the ID cards are moving on the digital platform", he added.

The digitisation of voter-ID card assumes significance as there are a number of assembly elections lined up in the upcoming months in 2021. Five states are set to go to polls this year, namely -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The e-EPIC is said to smoothen the electoral process for voters.

Benefits of e-EPIC

The e-EPIC is beneficial to the citizens as it is an alternate and faster mode of obtaining an Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format and is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification. The e-EPIC can be printed at the convenience of the voter and can bring as proof during polling without having to wait for the physical card to be delivered to the voter.

In the first phase, which is from January 25 to 31, only new electors registered during Special Summary Revision 2021 and having a unique mobile number can download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number, whereas the second phase which starts from February 21 will have all General voters.

Citizens can download e-EPIC from https://nvsp.in/.

Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS): https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

