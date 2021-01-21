CPI(M) Demands ECI's Intervention To Ensure 'credible' WB Polls, Pitches Suggestions

On Thursday, CPI(M) sought the immediate intervention of the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair Assembly polls in West Bengal this year. In a letter submitted to the ECI full bench camping in Kolkata at present, the party acknowledged that the commission had addressed some of its concerns to put in place an error-free electoral roll. Moreover, it called upon Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to create confidence among electors and political parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Here are CPI(M)'s recommendations to ECI:

Scrutinize the final photo electoral rolls published on January 15, 2021, at the earliest to correct anomalies

All display materials carrying the photo and the message of the PM, CM, Ministers and elected representatives should be removed immediately once the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Harassment of opposition party candidates, workers and sympathizers based on fake and frivolous complaints should be stopped

Transfer of officials who are posted in the same place for three continuous years to be executed without bias

Candidates should be supplied an authenticated copy of the 'Marked Copy of Electoral Rolls' at least a week before the date of the polls

Adopt rules so that snatching of postal ballots and threatening of voters doesn't happen

The state should bear the cost of advertisements published by candidates detailing pending criminal cases

The opinion of political parties must be taken into account while designating polling stations as sensitive and critical

Maintain strict vigilance on the publication of paid news

The media should not air "election biased propaganda"

The Central forces must assist voters for safe passage to polling stations and should be mobilized at booth areas before the day of the poll

Reappointed government employees who are posted in the same office for three continuous years should not be engaged in the election process

Inter-state borders, intra-state borders and inter-constituency borders should be sealed before 48 hours of the election

Bike rallies should be immediately banned after the announcement of the election

Officials blacklisted in previous elections should not be assigned election duties

Take appropriate measures to ensure that all political parties can avail facilities

Alliance in West Bengal

For the West Bengal Assembly polls due in April-May this year, the CPI(M) has decided to ally with the Congress party. Incidentally, the central committee of the Sitaram Yechury-led party had approved the alliance in October 2020 itself. In 2016 WB Assembly polls also, Congress and CPI(M) had stitched an alliance to take on the might of the Trinamool Congress. However, this tie-up did not fetch dividends as Congress and CPI(M) bagged 44 and 26 seats respectively in the 294-member Assembly. They are expected to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls by January-end.

