Elephant dies after being attacked with lit tyre in TN, celebrities call it 'terrible'

Celebrities of the film industry are known to raise their voice on cruelty against animals and the latest instance was the death of an elephant in Tamil Nadu. As a video of the elephant being attacked with a burning tyre went viral, they expressed their displeasure in strong words. Calling it ‘terrible’ and more, they urged the forest ministry to take action, and one even suggested a death penalty.

Celebrities react to death of elephant

In the viral video, the elephant was seen entering a property, after which a man tried to shoo the animal away with fire. The man then thew a lit tyre on it, after which it went away while grappling with pain. As per reports, the elephant was 50 years old and the incident took place when the elephant was entering a resort area on January 8 in Ooty.

Severe punishment has to give to this monster who killed an innocent elephant 🤬🤬🤬. Pls share and help to find this culprit... requesting concerned officers to take immediate action please 🙏🙏🙏 #masinagudi #mudhumalai #TamilNadu @PraveenIFShere @supriyasahuias @SudhaRamenIFS pic.twitter.com/oxuKPpp1aN — Jeeva Sankar (@JeevaSankar) January 22, 2021

Reacting to the video, Randeep Hooda, Koena Mitra, Atul Kasbekar, Jay Bhanushali, Viveck Vasani and Jai Mehta reacted strongly.

Actor Randeep termed it 'terrible’ and tagged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as other organisations and leaders.

This is just terrible !! https://t.co/V43SszBqF7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 22, 2021

Producer-photographer Atul Kasbekar did not mince words in calling the perpetrators as ‘Scum of the earth.’

Scum of the earth https://t.co/ZzEzxGc1kr — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) January 22, 2021

Reacting with angry emojis and asking ‘what have we become’, the celebs termed it as ‘goddamn disturbing’ and questioned the 'sheer monstrosity' of the incident.

Why? Why? Why?? What have we become??! The sheer monstrosity of this. So goddamn disturbing! https://t.co/IjcTolzkiL — Jai Mehta (@JaiHMehta) January 22, 2021

Actor Jay Bhanushali reatced by stating, ‘give this man death penalty', and added, “we worship elephant idol and this is what ppl do in real life...disappointing."

Actor Koena Mitra termed it 'extinction of humanity.'

As per reports, senior forest officials stated that the local attacked the elephant with a tyre filled with kerosene after it damaged a car in the area. The elephant suffered burn injuries in its ear, leading to severe bleeding. The elephant was already being treated for a back injury for 45 days. The elephant died of its wounds on January 19.

One person has been booked, and two persons, who were detained, have been arrested, while the resort too has been sealed.

Previously, many celebrities had similarly reacted when an elephant had died after consuming a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in May last year. It had also sparked a political controversy at that time.

