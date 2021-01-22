Tamil Nadu Forest Ranger Bids 'tearful Goodbye' As He Mourns Loss Of Elephant

A heartfelt footage of a Tamil Nadu forest ranger bidding tearful adieu to a deceased elephant has made the internet sentimental. The elephant passed away after a prolonged battle for life trying to recover from its sustained injuries at the Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. Sharing the clip on Twitter, Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey wrote: “It's really moving to see this tearful bid adieu to an elephant by his companion forester at Sadivayal Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.”

In the footage, now viral, the unidentified forest ranger was seen gently caressing the trunk of the dead elephant loaded in a truck to commute the dead body for its burial. The official was seen trying to cope with the loss of the beloved animal as he stood mourning the demise of the tusker nearby the vehicle. The driver, handling the remains, could be seen waiting as the forest official deals with the trauma of the elephant’s death, whom, he presumably reared or bore a close relationship with. Not willing to let go, the official embraces the trunk of the gigantic animal, grieving and bidding an emotional goodbye to his four-legged pal in the presence of others assisting with the disposal.

Internet mourns the loss

Internet was moved by the display of affection and love, as they called the moment powerful. “Connection with animals are so so strong, n we connect with their pure souls easier than humans! May this soul rest in peace,” one said. “But why are they taking away the elephant from him in the first place? Don't,” another commented. “I love those humans who value animals. It’s worse to say goodbyes to these babies,” another said.

Earlier, Maharashtra’s Beed district police paid ‘special tribute’ to its Braveheart canine named Rocky from the dog squad who passed away last year. The specially trained dog assisted the Beed Police force in solving over 365 cases. The police personnel gathered in large numbers to mourn and perform last rites and bid a heart-melting farewell to one of the police department’s favourite colleagues.

